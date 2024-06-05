Behind the Scenes of Booking Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $527,640, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $488,431.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3380.0 to $4250.0 for Booking Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $3380.0 to $4250.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $15.5 $11.0 $11.0 $3380.00 $110.0K 4 100 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $202.6 $183.1 $191.81 $3810.00 $95.9K 0 5 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/14/24 $123.0 $107.9 $115.85 $3675.00 $69.5K 0 0 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $562.0 $553.1 $562.0 $4250.00 $56.2K 314 7 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $557.0 $548.3 $557.0 $4250.00 $55.7K 314 6

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Where Is Booking Holdings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 28,485, the price of BKNG is down -0.7% at $3774.82. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Booking Holdings

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $4286.0.

An analyst from Argus Research persists with their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $4342. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HSBC continues to hold a Buy rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $4230.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Booking Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

