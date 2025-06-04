Behind the Scenes of Boeing's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Boeing.

Looking at options history for Boeing (NYSE:BA) we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $207,997 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $905,731.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $300.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale activity within a strike price range from $180.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.3 $14.0 $14.0 $300.00 $137.2K 664 100 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $51.0 $50.15 $50.15 $200.00 $100.3K 2.6K 20 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $37.6 $37.55 $37.6 $250.00 $71.3K 39 0 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $37.4 $37.4 $37.4 $250.00 $59.7K 39 36 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $20.0 $18.55 $18.8 $205.00 $52.6K 1.1K 29

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Boeing, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Boeing's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 679,953, with BA's price down by -0.38%, positioned at $212.61.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Boeing

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $231.5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Boeing, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for BA

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 B of A Securities Upgrades Neutral Buy May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

