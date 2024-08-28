Behind the Scenes of Boeing's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Boeing (NYSE:BA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Boeing. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $319,837, and 4 are calls, amounting to $374,577.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $105.0 to $195.0 for Boeing during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Boeing's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Boeing's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $105.0 to $195.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Boeing Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $86.55 $82.2 $84.15 $105.00 $269.2K 116 0 BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $13.7 $13.6 $13.69 $180.00 $61.6K 3.8K 176 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $13.65 $13.5 $13.6 $180.00 $61.2K 3.8K 86 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $13.65 $13.45 $13.59 $180.00 $50.2K 3.8K 41 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $18.4 $18.3 $18.3 $185.00 $45.7K 460 25

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

In light of the recent options history for Boeing, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Boeing Currently trading with a volume of 630,765, the BA's price is up by 0.63%, now at $174.13. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days. Expert Opinions on Boeing

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $217.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $230. An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $235. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $185. An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $207. An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $230.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

