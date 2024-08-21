Behind the Scenes of Boeing's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Boeing. Our analysis of options history for Boeing (NYSE:BA) revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $1,409,711, and 20 were calls, valued at $1,089,451.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $210.0 for Boeing during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Boeing stands at 1985.48, with a total volume reaching 9,482.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Boeing, situated within the strike price corridor from $135.0 to $210.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/27/24 $1.67 $1.14 $1.44 $155.00 $388.8K 192 2.7K BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $1.92 $1.56 $1.44 $155.00 $360.0K 192 2.5K BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $11.1 $11.05 $11.05 $150.00 $226.5K 333 210 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $17.0 $16.9 $17.0 $195.00 $122.4K 7 73 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $17.0 $16.95 $16.95 $195.00 $103.3K 7 153

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Boeing, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Boeing Currently trading with a volume of 2,474,975, the BA's price is up by 0.45%, now at $172.88. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Boeing

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $217.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Boeing with a target price of $185. An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $230. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Boeing with a target price of $230. An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $235. An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $207.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

