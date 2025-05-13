Behind the Scenes of Blackstone's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Blackstone. Our analysis of options history for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $120,475, and 6 were calls, valued at $481,765.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $170.0 for Blackstone during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale trades within a strike price range from $135.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.0 $7.85 $9.0 $145.00 $180.0K 3.8K 0 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.1 $8.75 $9.1 $145.00 $90.0K 3.8K 304 BX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $16.2 $14.6 $15.27 $160.00 $83.8K 5 264 BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.96 $2.57 $2.6 $170.00 $74.1K 111 285 BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.55 $12.5 $12.5 $150.00 $72.5K 681 91

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.108 trillion in total asset under management, including $820.5 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of September 2024. The company has four core business segments: private equity (25% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (35% and 39%), credit and insurance (31% and 24%), and multi-asset investing (9% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Blackstone, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Blackstone

With a trading volume of 2,656,510, the price of BX is up by 0.31%, reaching $149.46.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Blackstone

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $153.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Blackstone with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for BX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Market Perform

