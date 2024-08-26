Behind the Scenes of Bitdeer Technologies's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Bitdeer Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $239,545, and 6 were calls, valued at $318,299.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $12.5 for Bitdeer Technologies over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bitdeer Technologies options trades today is 3059.71 with a total volume of 5,087.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bitdeer Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $12.5 over the last 30 days.

Bitdeer Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTDR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $1.2 $1.1 $1.15 $10.00 $147.9K 3.3K 1.3K BTDR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.2 $1.05 $1.15 $7.50 $128.1K 1.0K 1.0K BTDR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.3 $1.15 $1.15 $7.50 $111.4K 1.0K 919 BTDR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.95 $1.75 $1.9 $7.50 $54.1K 7.3K 287 BTDR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.7 $0.55 $0.65 $12.50 $31.1K 3.7K 479

About Bitdeer Technologies

Bitdeer Technologies Group is principally engaged in provision of digital asset mining services. Its majority business segments are: proprietary mining, cloud hash rate sharing and cloud hosting. The company operates five proprietary mining datacenters in the United States and Norway.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Bitdeer Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Bitdeer Technologies's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 585,811, the price of BTDR is up by 0.99%, reaching $7.62. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $14.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $16. An analyst from Rosenblatt has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $9. In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $14. An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on Bitdeer Technologies, maintaining a target price of $17.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Bitdeer Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

