Behind the Scenes of Barrick Gold's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Barrick Gold.

Looking at options history for Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $631,468 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $266,577.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $22.0 for Barrick Gold during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Barrick Gold's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Barrick Gold's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $22.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Barrick Gold Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.65 $5.55 $5.65 $22.00 $168.9K 1.6K 900 GOLD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.65 $5.55 $5.65 $22.00 $162.1K 1.6K 588 GOLD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.65 $5.55 $5.65 $22.00 $155.9K 1.6K 276 GOLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.55 $7.4 $7.53 $10.00 $128.0K 5.7K 170 GOLD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.6 $5.5 $5.6 $22.00 $43.6K 1.6K 979

About Barrick Gold

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2023, the firm produced nearly 4.1 million attributable ounces of gold and about 420 million pounds of copper. At year-end 2023, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in 19 countries in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure. Its potential Reko Diq project in Pakistan, if developed, could double copper production by the end of the decade.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Barrick Gold, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Barrick Gold With a volume of 8,638,087, the price of GOLD is down -0.06% at $17.33. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Barrick Gold

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $23.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Barrick Gold with a target price of $23.

