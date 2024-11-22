Behind the Scenes of Baidu's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BIDU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Baidu.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $173,105, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $166,300.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $130.0 for Baidu, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Baidu's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Baidu's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/29/24 $15.0 $14.6 $14.85 $95.00 $74.2K 71 60 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $13.4 $13.15 $13.15 $110.00 $65.7K 58 52 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.15 $6.0 $6.15 $75.00 $43.0K 2.1K 75 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $80.00 $35.0K 931 308 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.5 $3.4 $3.5 $80.00 $33.2K 931 308

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Baidu, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Baidu With a trading volume of 624,529, the price of BIDU is down by -2.22%, reaching $79.82. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 96 days from now. Expert Opinions on Baidu

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $115.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Baidu, maintaining a target price of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Baidu with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.