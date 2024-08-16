Behind the Scenes of Axon Enterprise's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Axon Enterprise.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $66,995, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $724,572.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $420.0 for Axon Enterprise, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Axon Enterprise's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Axon Enterprise's whale activity within a strike price range from $250.0 to $420.0 in the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $47.5 $43.6 $44.5 $330.00 $445.0K 513 101 AXON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $38.2 $35.6 $38.2 $410.00 $99.3K 3 35 AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $131.7 $128.5 $129.0 $250.00 $64.5K 89 5 AXON PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $10.5 $9.9 $10.4 $370.00 $35.3K 2 34 AXON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $81.4 $77.8 $79.6 $360.00 $31.8K 102 4

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices and cloud-based digital evidence management software designed for use by law enforcement, corrections, military forces, private security personnel, and private individuals for personal defense. The company operates in two segments: Taser and software & sensors. Taser develops and sells CEDs used for protecting users and virtual reality training. Software and sensors manufacture fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions such as body cameras, automated license plate reading, and digital evidence management systems. Axon delivers its products worldwide and derives the majority of its revenue from the software & sensors segment and geographically from the United States.

Current Position of Axon Enterprise With a trading volume of 132,644, the price of AXON is up by 0.45%, reaching $375.38. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 81 days from now. Expert Opinions on Axon Enterprise

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $379.6.

An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on Axon Enterprise, maintaining a target price of $360. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Axon Enterprise, which currently sits at a price target of $387. An analyst from JMP Securities has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $375. An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $400. An analyst from Craig-Hallum persists with their Buy rating on Axon Enterprise, maintaining a target price of $376.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

