Behind the Scenes of Avis Budget Gr's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CAR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Avis Budget Gr. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $28,854, and 8 calls, totaling $500,197.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $108.0 to $130.0 for Avis Budget Gr over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Avis Budget Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Avis Budget Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $108.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Avis Budget Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $8.6 $8.2 $8.2 $115.00 $154.9K 602 114 CAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $8.7 $8.6 $8.7 $115.00 $87.0K 602 2 CAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $5.1 $4.7 $5.0 $108.00 $62.5K 408 4 CAR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $1.0 $0.6 $1.0 $130.00 $50.0K 21 0 CAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $5.2 $4.7 $5.0 $108.00 $46.0K 408 162

About Avis Budget Gr

Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of automotive vehicle rental and car-sharing services. Its brands include Avis, Budget, and Zipcar. Avis is targeted to serve the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry, while Budget is focused on value-conscious customers. The company operates its own network of rental locations and licenses its brands to franchisees. Zipcar is a car-sharing service that allows members to use the company-owned Zipcar fleet at an hourly rate. The company's largest region by revenue is the Americas.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Avis Budget Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Avis Budget Gr With a trading volume of 313,727, the price of CAR is up by 1.48%, reaching $112.56. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 19 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Avis Budget Gr

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $120.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Avis Budget Gr with a target price of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

