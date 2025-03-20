Behind the Scenes of AT&T's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AT&T (NYSE:T).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for AT&T.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $715,493, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $520,705.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $13.0 to $32.0 for AT&T during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AT&T's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AT&T's significant trades, within a strike price range of $13.0 to $32.0, over the past month.

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $0.67 $0.49 $0.54 $25.00 $270.0K 0 10.0K T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.9 $4.8 $4.9 $30.00 $146.5K 0 300 T PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $0.53 $0.52 $0.53 $25.00 $132.7K 0 5.0K T CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.42 $0.38 $0.39 $32.00 $117.0K 942 3.0K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $0.49 $0.47 $0.48 $27.00 $79.0K 475 2.3K

About AT&T

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 72 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 15% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 23 million customers, but this business only accounts for 4% of revenue. The firm recently agreed to sell its 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV to its partner, private equity firm TPG.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AT&T, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of AT&T With a trading volume of 21,628,421, the price of T is up by 0.19%, reaching $26.89. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About AT&T

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $28.25.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on AT&T with a target price of $28. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on AT&T, maintaining a target price of $28.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for AT&T with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

