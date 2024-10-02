Behind the Scenes of AT&T's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on AT&T (NYSE:T).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for AT&T.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $372,610, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $375,285.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $25.0 for AT&T, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AT&T's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AT&T's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

AT&T Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.52 $0.51 $0.52 $23.00 $180.2K 7.5K 4.2K T CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.3 $7.2 $7.2 $15.00 $72.0K 13.3K 100 T CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.15 $7.1 $7.15 $15.00 $71.5K 13.3K 100 T PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.42 $2.41 $2.42 $24.00 $59.0K 607 916 T PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.42 $2.41 $2.42 $24.00 $55.1K 607 360

About AT&T

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 72 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 16% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 23 million customers, but this business only accounts for 4% of revenue. The firm still holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV but does not consolidate this business in its financial statements.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AT&T, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of AT&T Trading volume stands at 4,427,399, with T's price down by -0.07%, positioned at $22.11. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 21 days. Expert Opinions on AT&T

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $27.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on AT&T with a target price of $24. * An analyst from Tigress Financial persists with their Buy rating on AT&T, maintaining a target price of $30.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

