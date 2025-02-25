Behind the Scenes of Astera Labs's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Astera Labs.

Looking at options history for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,592,477 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $881,321.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $200.0 for Astera Labs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Astera Labs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Astera Labs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Astera Labs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $14.5 $13.9 $14.5 $89.00 $551.0K 439 3 ALAB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $13.0 $12.9 $12.9 $70.00 $519.8K 16 403 ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $24.7 $24.3 $24.3 $72.50 $243.0K 109 100 ALAB CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $4.4 $3.8 $4.0 $83.00 $199.6K 10 501 ALAB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.2 $5.9 $6.2 $80.00 $97.3K 363 624

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Astera Labs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Astera Labs Trading volume stands at 5,490,598, with ALAB's price down by -3.11%, positioned at $82.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 88 days. Expert Opinions on Astera Labs

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $124.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Northland Capital Markets has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Astera Labs with a target price of $114. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $140. * An analyst from Craig-Hallum has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Astera Labs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

