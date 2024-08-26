Behind the Scenes of AST SpaceMobile's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AST SpaceMobile. Our analysis of options history for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) revealed 48 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $801,181, and 36 were calls, valued at $3,020,210.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.5 to $55.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AST SpaceMobile's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AST SpaceMobile's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $5.1 $5.0 $5.1 $29.00 $372.3K 65 748 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $5.3 $4.9 $5.0 $29.50 $354.5K 24 717 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $1.0 $0.85 $0.9 $40.00 $138.2K 3.7K 3.5K ASTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.7 $4.4 $4.5 $25.00 $135.0K 967 325 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.8 $13.4 $13.45 $22.50 $134.9K 1.5K 411

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AST SpaceMobile, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of AST SpaceMobile With a trading volume of 12,768,373, the price of ASTS is up by 2.1%, reaching $33.55. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About AST SpaceMobile

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $32.475.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for AST SpaceMobile, targeting a price of $45. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for AST SpaceMobile, targeting a price of $26. An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile, maintaining a target price of $30. An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on AST SpaceMobile, maintaining a target price of $28.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

