Behind the Scenes of ASML Holding's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ASML usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 49 extraordinary options activities for ASML Holding. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 51% leaning bullish and 24% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $1,088,940, and 35 are calls, amounting to $3,350,071.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $1000.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ASML Holding's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ASML Holding's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $270.0 to $1000.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ASML Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $323.7 $312.5 $315.27 $360.00 $315.2K 7 10 ASML PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $235.3 $230.4 $233.3 $860.00 $233.3K 31 10 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $409.9 $401.6 $407.95 $270.00 $203.9K 62 10 ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $400.0 $391.7 $398.13 $280.00 $199.0K 36 5 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $376.2 $369.2 $374.75 $300.00 $187.3K 46 10

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ASML Holding, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of ASML Holding Currently trading with a volume of 1,016,697, the ASML's price is up by 0.33%, now at $673.55. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 78 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for ASML Holding

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $917.6666666666666.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on ASML Holding with a target price of $815. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $1148. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for ASML Holding, targeting a price of $790.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

