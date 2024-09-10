Behind the Scenes of ASML Holding's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,163,983, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $244,918.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $620.0 to $1000.0 for ASML Holding during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale activity within a strike price range from $620.0 to $1000.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $176.8 $173.0 $176.8 $920.00 $265.2K 156 15 ASML PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $37.8 $34.8 $36.45 $680.00 $182.2K 38 50 ASML CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $57.0 $56.2 $55.9 $960.00 $123.5K 0 22 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $210.1 $208.6 $210.1 $900.00 $105.0K 90 5 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $158.6 $154.5 $158.65 $900.00 $79.3K 314 9

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ASML Holding, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of ASML Holding With a trading volume of 375,043, the price of ASML is down by -1.31%, reaching $740.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 36 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ASML Holding with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.