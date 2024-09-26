Behind the Scenes of Arista Networks's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Arista Networks. Our analysis of options history for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $140,722, and 7 were calls, valued at $266,282.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $320.0 to $420.0 for Arista Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Arista Networks stands at 134.44, with a total volume reaching 228.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Arista Networks, situated within the strike price corridor from $320.0 to $420.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/04/24 $7.7 $6.8 $7.25 $395.00 $72.5K 10 100 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $71.8 $69.6 $70.75 $390.00 $70.7K 0 0 ANET PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $10.9 $10.8 $10.85 $385.00 $68.2K 27 80 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $48.2 $47.5 $47.8 $380.00 $47.8K 265 23 ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $71.4 $68.1 $69.25 $320.00 $34.2K 111 5

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Arista Networks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Arista Networks's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 878,782, the ANET's price is down by -0.01%, now at $388.17. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 32 days. Expert Opinions on Arista Networks

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $399.6666666666667.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $400. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $430. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $369.

