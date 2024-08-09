Behind the Scenes of Arista Networks's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Arista Networks. Our analysis of options history for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 16% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $310,440, and 10 were calls, valued at $1,512,823.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $380.0 for Arista Networks, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Arista Networks stands at 316.0, with a total volume reaching 1,100.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Arista Networks, situated within the strike price corridor from $250.0 to $380.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $80.5 $78.7 $80.5 $270.00 $539.3K 389 97 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $79.6 $77.0 $78.7 $270.00 $456.0K 389 2 ANET PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $17.5 $16.5 $16.96 $250.00 $279.8K 166 165 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $81.2 $80.2 $80.2 $270.00 $160.4K 389 93 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $81.6 $80.3 $81.6 $270.00 $146.8K 389 201

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Arista Networks, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Arista Networks Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 391,303, the ANET's price is up by 1.25%, now at $338.67. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 80 days. What The Experts Say On Arista Networks

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $371.6.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $400. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $432. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $341. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $340. An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $345.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

