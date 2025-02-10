Behind the Scenes of AppLovin's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on AppLovin.

Looking at options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,808,660 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $979,007.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $420.0 for AppLovin, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AppLovin's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AppLovin's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $250.0 to $420.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AppLovin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $51.3 $48.1 $48.1 $400.00 $1.4M 142 302 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/14/25 $50.0 $48.8 $50.0 $355.00 $150.0K 139 33 APP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $52.5 $50.5 $51.98 $390.00 $129.9K 127 26 APP PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $42.3 $41.4 $41.4 $385.00 $124.2K 10 0 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $184.9 $180.0 $180.0 $250.00 $108.0K 80 6

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AppLovin, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is AppLovin Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 282,273, with APP's price up by 5.14%, positioned at $395.04. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 2 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for AppLovin

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $380.3333333333333.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on AppLovin, which currently sits at a price target of $335. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $440. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on AppLovin with a target price of $366.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AppLovin, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.