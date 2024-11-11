Behind the Scenes of AppLovin's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in APP usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for AppLovin. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $253,276, and 9 are calls, amounting to $478,290.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $350.0 for AppLovin during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AppLovin's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AppLovin's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $85.0 to $350.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AppLovin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/22/24 $14.8 $11.9 $13.71 $280.00 $137.1K 488 108 APP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $94.5 $94.0 $94.5 $250.00 $94.5K 76 12 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $16.7 $16.0 $16.0 $280.00 $80.0K 396 6 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $81.0 $77.6 $78.62 $220.00 $78.6K 22 10 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $96.0 $94.0 $94.0 $310.00 $56.4K 0 11

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AppLovin, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of AppLovin Trading volume stands at 730,222, with APP's price down by -2.3%, positioned at $283.34. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 93 days. What Analysts Are Saying About AppLovin

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $170.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AppLovin options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

