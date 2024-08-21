Behind the Scenes of AppLovin's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AppLovin. Our analysis of options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 18% of traders were bullish, while 63% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $57,200, and 9 were calls, valued at $2,315,850.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $115.0 for AppLovin over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AppLovin's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AppLovin's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $115.0, over the past month.

AppLovin Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $14.6 $14.1 $14.1 $92.50 $611.9K 0 434 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $14.6 $14.3 $14.3 $90.00 $607.7K 78 425 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.9 $7.5 $7.5 $110.00 $562.5K 0 750 APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $14.4 $14.1 $14.1 $90.00 $352.5K 78 675 APP CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.15 $2.0 $2.02 $95.00 $40.4K 1.3K 274

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

Where Is AppLovin Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,980,608, the APP's price is up by 3.32%, now at $89.45. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days. What Analysts Are Saying About AppLovin

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $98.33333333333333.

An analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $105. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for AppLovin, targeting a price of $90. An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

