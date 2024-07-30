Behind the Scenes of AppLovin's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on AppLovin.

Looking at options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $359,951 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $168,060.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $73.0 to $115.0 for AppLovin over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AppLovin's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AppLovin's whale activity within a strike price range from $73.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

AppLovin 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $42.1 $42.0 $42.0 $115.00 $84.0K 0 20 APP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $9.6 $9.2 $9.6 $81.00 $81.6K 19 224 APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.0 $3.9 $3.99 $87.50 $79.9K 185 205 APP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $6.5 $6.2 $6.3 $75.00 $44.7K 394 74 APP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $7.1 $7.0 $7.1 $77.00 $41.1K 91 90

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corp is a mobile app technology company. It focuses on growing the mobile app ecosystem by enabling the success of mobile app developers. The company's software solutions provide tools for mobile app developers to grow their businesses by automating and optimizing the marketing and monetization of their applications.

In light of the recent options history for AppLovin, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

AppLovin's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,713,630, with APP's price down by -1.79%, positioned at $75.47. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 8 days. What The Experts Say On AppLovin

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $100.0.

An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AppLovin, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.