Behind the Scenes of Applied Mat's Latest Options Trends

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $117,490, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $1,328,224.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $125.0 to $250.0 for Applied Mat during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Mat's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Mat's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $69.05 $65.35 $67.38 $125.00 $727.7K 116 108 AMAT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $74.6 $73.2 $73.2 $250.00 $73.2K 12 20 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $39.85 $38.65 $39.13 $170.00 $58.6K 47 15 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $57.05 $56.15 $57.05 $150.00 $57.0K 200 10 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $38.0 $36.65 $36.97 $155.00 $55.4K 467 15

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Applied Mat, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Applied Mat's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,684,072, with AMAT's price down by -1.75%, positioned at $188.67. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 3 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Mat

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $170.0.

