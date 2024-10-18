Behind the Scenes of Applied Mat's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Applied Mat.

Looking at options history for Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $794,850 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $676,679.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $250.0 for Applied Mat over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Applied Mat's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Applied Mat's significant trades, within a strike price range of $110.0 to $250.0, over the past month.

Applied Mat Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $10.55 $9.3 $9.7 $195.00 $96.9K 5.3K 596 AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $9.5 $9.25 $9.5 $195.00 $95.0K 5.3K 702 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $9.3 $9.25 $9.3 $195.00 $93.0K 5.3K 1.0K AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $9.5 $9.4 $9.5 $195.00 $91.2K 5.3K 1.3K AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $9.7 $9.05 $9.14 $195.00 $90.9K 5.3K 270

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Applied Mat, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Applied Mat Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 2,115,067, with AMAT's price up by 1.36%, positioned at $185.73. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 27 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Mat

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $225.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $225. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $190. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Applied Mat with a target price of $235.

