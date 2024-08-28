Behind the Scenes of Applied Mat's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Applied Mat.

Looking at options history for Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $159,290 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $266,763.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $220.0 for Applied Mat, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Applied Mat options trades today is 1020.2 with a total volume of 772.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Applied Mat's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Applied Mat 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $52.35 $52.0 $52.0 $150.00 $78.0K 2 15 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $26.5 $26.3 $26.3 $210.00 $39.4K 543 16 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.11 $1.01 $1.05 $220.00 $38.9K 3.2K 324 AMAT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $46.4 $44.65 $45.65 $160.00 $36.5K 2 9 AMAT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $11.8 $11.5 $11.6 $200.00 $35.9K 3.7K 60

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

In light of the recent options history for Applied Mat, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Applied Mat With a trading volume of 1,397,596, the price of AMAT is down by -1.54%, reaching $192.76. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now. What The Experts Say On Applied Mat

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $244.8.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $260. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $250. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Applied Mat, targeting a price of $240. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Applied Mat, which currently sits at a price target of $224. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Applied Mat, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.