Behind the Scenes of Applied Digital's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APLD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Applied Digital.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $763,671, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $56,400.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1.0 to $7.0 for Applied Digital during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Applied Digital's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Applied Digital's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $1.0 to $7.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Applied Digital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APLD PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.15 $3.1 $3.15 $7.00 $192.1K 10.5K 611 APLD PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.15 $3.1 $3.15 $7.00 $188.3K 10.5K 1.2K APLD PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.15 $3.1 $3.15 $7.00 $146.1K 10.5K 1.6K APLD PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.2 $7.00 $123.5K 10.5K 2.0K APLD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $2.97 $2.54 $2.84 $5.00 $60.6K 18.4K 7.5K

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments; Data Center Hosting Business, Cloud Services Business, and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Applied Digital, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Applied Digital

Trading volume stands at 22,422,785, with APLD's price down by -3.19%, positioned at $3.95.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 132 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Applied Digital

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $8.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $10. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Applied Digital, targeting a price of $7. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on Applied Digital, maintaining a target price of $7.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

Latest Ratings for APLD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Buy

