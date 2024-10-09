Behind the Scenes of Apple's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 uncommon options trades for Apple.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $648,867, and 26 are calls, for a total amount of $1,697,202.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $105.0 to $245.0 for Apple during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Apple stands at 16133.47, with a total volume reaching 268,892.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Apple, situated within the strike price corridor from $105.0 to $245.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Apple Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.3 $3.25 $3.29 $245.00 $460.6K 10.1K 1.4K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $0.47 $0.45 $0.45 $220.00 $127.8K 35.3K 4.1K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $3.85 $3.75 $3.8 $225.00 $125.7K 24.8K 866 AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.64 $0.63 $0.63 $217.50 $123.7K 6.3K 2.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.16 $2.15 $2.16 $230.00 $108.0K 42.7K 4.8K

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Apple, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 9,203,136, the AAPL's price is up by 0.85%, now at $227.68. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days. What The Experts Say On Apple

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $238.2.

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $256. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $225. * An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $260. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $225. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from New Street Research lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

