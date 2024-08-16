Behind the Scenes of Apple's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Apple. Our analysis of options history for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) revealed 47 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $1,798,941, and 40 were calls, valued at $2,544,902.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $240.0 for Apple, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Apple stands at 12278.3, with a total volume reaching 695,827.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Apple, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $240.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $15.25 $15.0 $15.1 $240.00 $1.5M 2.1K 1.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $26.7 $26.55 $26.7 $200.00 $267.3K 13.2K 629 AAPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $49.0 $47.25 $48.12 $180.00 $240.6K 9.2K 0 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.77 $0.72 $0.76 $225.00 $178.3K 45.2K 65.3K AAPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $6.4 $6.3 $6.35 $230.00 $127.0K 32.1K 1.0K

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Apple, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 23,911,926, with AAPL's price up by 0.82%, positioned at $226.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 76 days. Expert Opinions on Apple

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $254.8.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Apple with a target price of $265. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $186. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Apple with a target price of $265. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Apple, maintaining a target price of $273. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Apple, targeting a price of $285.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Apple options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

