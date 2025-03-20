Behind the Scenes of Amgen's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Amgen.

Looking at options history for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 21% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $302,794 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $582,200.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $260.0 to $330.0 for Amgen over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amgen options trades today is 301.0 with a total volume of 2,103.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amgen's big money trades within a strike price range of $260.0 to $330.0 over the last 30 days.

Amgen Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $13.0 $12.4 $13.0 $315.00 $193.7K 321 58 AMGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.5 $7.2 $7.45 $315.00 $149.0K 693 223 AMGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $38.8 $35.75 $37.25 $310.00 $74.5K 27 20 AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $12.85 $12.8 $12.8 $315.00 $69.1K 321 58 AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $19.4 $18.95 $18.95 $315.00 $64.4K 134 34

About Amgen

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drugs Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx Pharmaceuticals bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brought several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

Current Position of Amgen Trading volume stands at 723,222, with AMGN's price down by -0.67%, positioned at $313.64. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 42 days. What The Experts Say On Amgen

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $294.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $294.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Amgen options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.