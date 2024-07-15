Behind the Scenes of American Express's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on American Express. Our analysis of options history for American Express (NYSE:AXP) revealed 35 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 74% of traders were bullish, while 14% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $169,700, and 33 were calls, valued at $3,861,573.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $170.0 to $260.0 for American Express during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in American Express's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to American Express's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $170.0 to $260.0 over the preceding 30 days.

American Express Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.2 $20.15 $20.2 $260.00 $892.8K 4.7K 0 AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.3 $19.85 $19.85 $260.00 $343.4K 4.7K 1.9K AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.25 $20.0 $20.25 $260.00 $321.9K 4.7K 552 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.15 $20.1 $20.15 $260.00 $213.5K 4.7K 1.6K AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.05 $19.9 $20.05 $260.00 $204.5K 4.7K 1.7K

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

Having examined the options trading patterns of American Express, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

American Express's Current Market Status With a volume of 421,407, the price of AXP is up 1.08% at $241.2. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days. What The Experts Say On American Express

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $258.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for American Express, targeting a price of $268. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on American Express with a target price of $285. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for American Express, targeting a price of $280. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for American Express, targeting a price of $235. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on American Express with a target price of $223.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for American Express with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

