Behind the Scenes of American Airlines Gr's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on American Airlines Gr (NASDAQ:AAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for American Airlines Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 57% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $1,574,744, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $695,725.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $9.0 to $12.0 for American Airlines Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Airlines Gr options trades today is 18909.5 with a total volume of 50,162.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Airlines Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $9.0 to $12.0 over the last 30 days.

American Airlines Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.81 $0.78 $0.79 $10.00 $1.1M 50.0K 20.0K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.78 $0.78 $0.78 $10.00 $449.2K 50.0K 5.7K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $2.26 $2.18 $2.21 $9.00 $201.4K 4 0 AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.98 $1.97 $1.98 $12.00 $76.2K 15.9K 5.0K AAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.98 $1.94 $1.98 $12.00 $62.5K 15.9K 2.8K

About American Airlines Gr

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of American Airlines Gr, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of American Airlines Gr Trading volume stands at 6,654,754, with AAL's price down by -0.05%, positioned at $10.97. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 23 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for American Airlines Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

