Behind the Scenes of Amazon.com's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMZN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Amazon.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $578,900, and 10 are calls, amounting to $627,240.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $200.0 for Amazon.com, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Amazon.com's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Amazon.com's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Amazon.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.05 $6.95 $6.95 $165.00 $514.3K 8.2K 47 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.29 $2.26 $2.27 $185.00 $226.5K 30.1K 4.1K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.95 $4.95 $4.95 $180.00 $148.9K 26.0K 313 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $9.2 $9.1 $9.1 $175.00 $37.3K 13.1K 163 AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $36.9 $34.4 $35.85 $200.00 $35.8K 354 0

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Amazon.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Amazon.com Currently trading with a volume of 2,361,802, the AMZN's price is up by 0.06%, now at $182.84. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 15 days. Expert Opinions on Amazon.com

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $246.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $240. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $265. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $230. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $265. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $230.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

