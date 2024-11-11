Behind the Scenes of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) we detected 34 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $394,926 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $3,586,257.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $145.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.75 $10.45 $10.75 $97.50 $1.8M 718 2.4K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.75 $10.7 $10.72 $97.50 $256.9K 718 290 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.75 $10.7 $10.72 $97.50 $188.3K 718 530 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.79 $2.69 $2.75 $120.00 $137.5K 8.4K 960 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.7 $10.55 $10.65 $97.50 $106.5K 718 670

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Alibaba Gr Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Alibaba Gr Hldgs Trading volume stands at 7,016,771, with BABA's price up by 1.06%, positioned at $95.19. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 4 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Alibaba Gr Hldgs

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $123.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $110. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs with a target price of $137.

