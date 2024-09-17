Behind the Scenes of Alcoa's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alcoa.

Looking at options history for Alcoa (NYSE:AA) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $687,441 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $416,544.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $45.0 for Alcoa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alcoa's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alcoa's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Alcoa Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.3 $4.2 $4.3 $35.00 $430.0K 8.6K 1.0K AA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.75 $3.7 $3.7 $35.00 $153.3K 9.5K 939 AA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.55 $3.45 $3.45 $35.00 $138.0K 9.5K 452 AA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $12.4 $12.25 $12.3 $45.00 $95.9K 12 79 AA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.0 $1.92 $1.99 $40.00 $79.6K 20.0K 424

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp is a vertically integrated aluminum company whose operations include bauxite mining, alumina refining, and the manufacture of primary aluminum. It is a bauxite miner and alumina refiner by production volume, and its profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain. The company segments include Bauxite; Alumina and Aluminum. It generates maximum revenue from the Aluminum segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Where Is Alcoa Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 5,035,236, with AA's price down by -1.54%, positioned at $33.97. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 29 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Alcoa

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $38.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Alcoa, targeting a price of $41. An analyst from Wolfe Research upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $36.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Alcoa with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

