Behind the Scenes of Albemarle's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Albemarle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $279,415, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $135,528.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $100.0 for Albemarle, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Albemarle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Albemarle's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Albemarle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $26.75 $26.75 $26.75 $100.00 $88.2K 4.5K 33 ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.7 $4.65 $4.65 $70.00 $72.0K 239 259 ALB CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.65 $4.6 $4.6 $75.00 $70.8K 45 191 ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $32.35 $32.35 $32.35 $40.00 $64.6K 27 30 ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.75 $11.5 $11.75 $80.00 $35.2K 5.5K 1

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

In light of the recent options history for Albemarle, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Albemarle

Trading volume stands at 846,168, with ALB's price down by -3.67%, positioned at $72.01.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 33 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Albemarle

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $85.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Albemarle with a target price of $85.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Albemarle options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ALB

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral Feb 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Underweight Underweight Feb 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ALB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

