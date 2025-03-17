Behind the Scenes of Albemarle's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Albemarle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $410,943, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $481,564.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $125.0 for Albemarle, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Albemarle's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Albemarle's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $125.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Albemarle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $19.0 $18.7 $19.0 $60.00 $380.0K 1.8K 0 ALB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.35 $14.1 $14.1 $80.00 $211.5K 949 150 ALB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $0.85 $0.84 $0.84 $65.00 $74.4K 1.0K 886 ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $24.5 $23.15 $23.41 $100.00 $58.5K 4.5K 25 ALB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $16.7 $16.3 $16.48 $70.00 $41.2K 431 25

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Albemarle, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Albemarle Trading volume stands at 1,136,118, with ALB's price up by 4.12%, positioned at $78.33. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 44 days. Expert Opinions on Albemarle

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $78.25.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Albemarle with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

