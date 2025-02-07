Behind the Scenes of Albemarle's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ALB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Albemarle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 72% leaning bullish and 9% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $749,825, and 2 are calls, amounting to $64,650.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $150.0 for Albemarle, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Albemarle's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Albemarle's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $150.0, over the past month.

Albemarle 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $16.5 $13.75 $13.95 $70.00 $418.5K 330 302 ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $72.5 $72.1 $72.5 $150.00 $72.5K 175 10 ALB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/07/25 $10.0 $8.35 $9.18 $88.00 $52.3K 7 57 ALB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $5.6 $5.1 $5.1 $80.00 $50.6K 10.8K 15 ALB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $19.35 $18.95 $19.35 $65.00 $34.8K 220 3

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Albemarle's Current Market Status With a volume of 823,273, the price of ALB is down 0.0% at $79.0. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days. Expert Opinions on Albemarle

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $96.0.

An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $96.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Albemarle options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

