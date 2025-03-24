Behind the Scenes of Airbnb's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 uncommon options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $508,748, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $1,006,644.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $200.0 for Airbnb over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Airbnb's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Airbnb's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $15.5 $15.4 $15.5 $145.00 $108.5K 478 73 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $70.8 $70.35 $70.68 $200.00 $98.9K 36 1 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.3 $6.25 $6.25 $140.00 $93.1K 1.7K 411 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $21.35 $20.7 $20.7 $110.00 $89.0K 0 43 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.7 $4.6 $4.6 $145.00 $87.3K 1.1K 74

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency; it also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's 5 million-plus hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from North America, 37% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Airbnb, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Airbnb With a volume of 1,832,470, the price of ABNB is up 0.41% at $129.33. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Airbnb

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $165.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Jefferies upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $185. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Airbnb with a target price of $112. * An analyst from Tigress Financial persists with their Buy rating on Airbnb, maintaining a target price of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

