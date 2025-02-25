Behind the Scenes of Affirm Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AFRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Affirm Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $397,505, and 7 are calls, amounting to $771,070.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $90.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Affirm Holdings options trades today is 832.75 with a total volume of 1,815.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Affirm Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.5 $16.9 $16.9 $62.50 $209.5K 221 380 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $7.1 $6.9 $7.05 $60.00 $184.6K 596 0 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.4 $17.1 $17.4 $62.50 $139.2K 221 80 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $6.9 $6.7 $6.9 $70.00 $137.3K 2.4K 337 AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.95 $3.75 $3.9 $65.00 $78.0K 1.6K 222

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Affirm Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Affirm Holdings's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,077,286, the AFRM's price is down by -5.55%, now at $62.82. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Affirm Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $69.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Affirm Holdings with a target price of $62. * An analyst from Compass Point has elevated its stance to Neutral, setting a new price target at $61. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings with a target price of $85. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Affirm Holdings, maintaining a target price of $55. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Affirm Holdings, targeting a price of $85.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Affirm Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.