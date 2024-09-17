Behind the Scenes of AeroVironment's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on AeroVironment.

Looking at options history for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $191,100 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $573,002.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $210.0 for AeroVironment over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AeroVironment's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AeroVironment's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

AeroVironment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVAV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $73.1 $69.1 $69.1 $105.00 $147.8K 1 0 AVAV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $71.6 $67.2 $68.1 $105.00 $145.7K 78 0 AVAV PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $39.7 $37.0 $38.0 $210.00 $106.4K 157 22 AVAV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $73.1 $69.1 $69.1 $105.00 $98.4K 1 0 AVAV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $71.6 $67.2 $68.1 $105.00 $97.0K 78 0

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment Inc operates under a single business segment in which it supplies unmanned aircraft systems, tactical missile systems, high-altitude pseudo-satellites, and other related services to government agencies within the United States Department of Defense as well as the United States allied international governments. The systems can help with security, surveillance, or sensing, and provide eyes in the sky without needing an actual person, or driver in the sky.

AeroVironment's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 80,678, the price of AVAV is up by 1.6%, reaching $176.29. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

