Behind the Scenes of Adobe's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,392,986 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $891,447.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $310.0 and $600.0 for Adobe, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Adobe's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Adobe's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $310.0 to $600.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $18.45 $17.35 $18.0 $500.00 $540.0K 23 0 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $52.8 $50.3 $52.0 $600.00 $468.0K 559 90 ADBE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/26/24 $61.75 $52.5 $57.27 $480.00 $125.9K 29 23 ADBE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $60.95 $55.55 $58.34 $595.00 $122.5K 0 0 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $60.55 $55.55 $58.78 $595.00 $117.5K 0 61

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing,g and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

In light of the recent options history for Adobe, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 734,356, the price of ADBE is up by 1.63%, reaching $540.81. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 48 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Adobe

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $635.0.

An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Adobe, maintaining a target price of $635.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

