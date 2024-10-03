Behind the Scenes of AbbVie's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AbbVie. Our analysis of options history for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) revealed 15 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $149,555, and 12 were calls, valued at $621,086.
Projected Price Targets
Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $200.0 for AbbVie during the past quarter.
Volume & Open Interest Trends
Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.
This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AbbVie's options for a given strike price.
Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AbbVie's whale activity within a strike price range from $135.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.
AbbVie Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Significant Options Trades Detected:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|ABBV
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/17/25
|$8.5
|$8.3
|$8.5
|$200.00
|$101.1K
|7.4K
|10
|ABBV
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/17/25
|$63.9
|$61.25
|$63.89
|$135.00
|$95.8K
|196
|0
|ABBV
|CALL
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|06/20/25
|$32.95
|$32.35
|$32.9
|$170.00
|$78.9K
|326
|12
|ABBV
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|01/17/25
|$9.85
|$9.65
|$9.85
|$195.00
|$63.0K
|1.1K
|137
|ABBV
|CALL
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|01/15/27
|$56.1
|$55.2
|$56.1
|$150.00
|$61.7K
|34
|7
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).
After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AbbVie, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.
Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,038,234, the ABBV's price is down by -0.42%, now at $196.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.
Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move
