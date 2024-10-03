Behind the Scenes of AbbVie's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AbbVie. Our analysis of options history for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $149,555, and 12 were calls, valued at $621,086.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $200.0 for AbbVie during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AbbVie's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AbbVie's whale activity within a strike price range from $135.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.5 $8.3 $8.5 $200.00 $101.1K 7.4K 10 ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $63.9 $61.25 $63.89 $135.00 $95.8K 196 0 ABBV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $32.95 $32.35 $32.9 $170.00 $78.9K 326 12 ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.85 $9.65 $9.85 $195.00 $63.0K 1.1K 137 ABBV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $56.1 $55.2 $56.1 $150.00 $61.7K 34 7

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AbbVie, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 1,038,234, the ABBV's price is down by -0.42%, now at $196.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

