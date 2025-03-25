Behind the Scenes of Abbott Laboratories's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Abbott Laboratories.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 77%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $659,000, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $110,995.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $130.0 for Abbott Laboratories over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Abbott Laboratories's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Abbott Laboratories's significant trades, within a strike price range of $115.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

Abbott Laboratories Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.05 $8.4 $8.5 $125.00 $357.0K 2.6K 698 ABT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.55 $8.5 $8.55 $125.00 $74.3K 2.6K 47 ABT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.61 $2.6 $2.61 $125.00 $72.5K 4.7K 97 ABT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.7 $8.6 $8.63 $125.00 $61.1K 2.6K 258 ABT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.29 $1.28 $1.29 $129.00 $56.6K 21 518

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott manufactures and markets cardiovascular and diabetes devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, continuous glucose monitors, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Abbott Laboratories, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Abbott Laboratories With a volume of 6,176,592, the price of ABT is down -1.27% at $125.6. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days. Expert Opinions on Abbott Laboratories

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $154.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Abbott Laboratories, which currently sits at a price target of $160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Abbott Laboratories with a target price of $154. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Abbott Laboratories with a target price of $150.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Abbott Laboratories options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

