Markets

Behind Britain’s self-inflicted financial crisis: podcast

Contributor
Aimee Donnellan Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sterling fell to a record low and gilt yields soared after finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled a raft of unfunded tax cuts. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists explain the long-term damage to the UK’s credibility and what will rebuild investors’ confidence.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter

(Editing by Oliver Taslic and Streisand Neto)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular