Behind Britain’s self-inflicted financial crisis: podcast

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sterling fell to a record low and gilt yields soared after finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled a raft of unfunded tax cuts. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists explain the long-term damage to the UK’s credibility and what will rebuild investors’ confidence.

