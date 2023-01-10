Beginning Investor Guide: How to Get Started Researching Stocks

Getting started investing can be intimidating, but the one thing every investor has in common is they jumped in and got started. In this video, Travis Hoium shows you how to screen for a stock and where every investor needs to look before buying.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Jan. 2, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 9, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Verizon Communications

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Verizon Communications wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in Intel and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, and short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.