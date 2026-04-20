A Beginner-Friendly ETF Portfolio That Requires Almost No Maintenance and Delivers Long-Term Results

Key Points

It's easy to build a strong foundation for a portfolio by buying a few ETFs.

Getting exposure to a few different asset classes is a must.

Patience and a little maintenance once in a while will help too.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF ›

Most people who delay investing aren't doing so because they think putting their money into the markets is a bad idea. They're stuck in front of a confusing smorgasbord of options, afraid to pile the wrong things on their plate, and at least a little afraid of looking like they don't know what they're doing (especially if it's true). Thus, analysis paralysis is often the default.

Have no fear. There's a quick and simple way to build a sensible portfolio by using a small handful of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). So without further ado, let's get some clarity over what's going to go into this portfolio and how much of an allocation each ETF should get.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Here's the easy ETF portfolio you've been looking for

For a portfolio to count as being both good and easy, it needs to be anchored with a hearty helping of market-tracking index funds. That way, you'll get exposure to growth and quite a lot of diversification, which will help to insulate you from all sorts of risks.

Therefore, 65% of the portfolio could be allocated to the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, (NYSEMKT: VOO) and 20% could be allocated to the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ: IXUS).

The Vanguard ETF has an expense ratio of just 0.03% annually, tracks the performance of the biggest public companies listed in the U.S., whereas the iShares ETF has an annual expense ratio of 0.07% and tracks the performance of the biggest international companies, explicitly not including those in the U.S. The point of having both of these in the portfolio is that you'll be diversified across business sectors as well as across geographies, which reduces the chance that problems in the U.S. or any other specific country will drag down your portfolio's performance as a whole.

Those two ETFs focus on stocks. A well-rounded and sufficiently diversified portfolio also needs some exposure to bonds to ensure that it has a fairly safe source of yield when times get tough, and to cryptocurrency, as it isn't represented well in any of the other ETFs.

Thus, you could also allocate 10% of the portfolio to the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ: BND) and 5% to the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ: IBIT).

In a nutshell, BND is crash insurance. It holds more than 17,000 U.S. investment-grade bonds for an annual expense ratio of just 0.03%. Its trailing-12-month yield is only 3.9%, but it isn't intended to be a major growth driver for your portfolio anyway.

The Bitcoin Trust position provides exposure to spot Bitcoin as the name implies. The point of owning it is that it'll help you to benefit from the cryptocurrency's status as a scarce store of value, and it might help to guard your portfolio against inflation too. It'll cost you a bit more than the other ETFs, with an expense ratio of 0.25%, but the potential growth that it offers is worth the price.

There isn't much maintenance required

This portfolio can hum along for years without any intervention from you. But there is one thing you can do to slightly boost its performance.

Once a year, open your brokerage or retirement account and compare each fund's current weighting to its allocation target described above.

If any position has drifted by more than five percentage points from its target allocation, it's wise to sell a little of the winner and buy a little of the laggard. You're selling high and buying low, and that's the entire (mostly voluntary) maintenance obligation. Inside a tax-advantaged account like a Roth IRA or a 401(k), rebalancing triggers no tax consequences, and many brokerages can even automate the process for target-weight portfolios if that's something that interests you.

Start with whatever amount of capital you have on hand, add to your holdings in the proper proportions when you can, rebalance the portfolio once a year, and let time in the market do the rest of the work. The longer you're willing to let this money grow, the better off you're likely to be.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $524,786!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,236,406!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 199% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 20, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.