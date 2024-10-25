Begbies Traynor Executes Share Buyback on LSE

Begbies Traynor (GB:BEG) has released an update.

Begbies Traynor Group has executed a share buyback, purchasing 59,869 ordinary shares at an average price of 92.02 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the total number of shares available on the market to 159,319,623. This move is part of the company’s broader strategy to enhance shareholder value.

