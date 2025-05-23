Markets

Begbies: Delivers Double Digit Revenue And EBITDA Growth In FY, Ahead Of Consensus Expectations

May 23, 2025 — 02:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Begbies Traynor Group (BEG.L) issued an update on trading for financial year ended 30 April 2025. Adjusted profit before tax is expected to increase by approximately 7% to approximately 23.5 million pounds. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase by approximately 10% to approximately 31.3 million pounds. Revenue is expected to increase by approximately 12%, or approximately 10% organic, to approximately 153 million pounds.

Ric Traynor, Executive Chairman of Begbies Traynor, said: "The group has delivered double digit revenue and EBITDA growth, ahead of consensus expectations, marking its tenth successive year of profit growth."

The group will report final results for the year ended 30 April 2025 on 8 July 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.