Begbies: Delivers Double Digit Revenue And EBITDA Growth In FY, Ahead Of Consensus Expectations

(RTTNews) - Begbies Traynor Group (BEG.L) issued an update on trading for financial year ended 30 April 2025. Adjusted profit before tax is expected to increase by approximately 7% to approximately 23.5 million pounds. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase by approximately 10% to approximately 31.3 million pounds. Revenue is expected to increase by approximately 12%, or approximately 10% organic, to approximately 153 million pounds.

Ric Traynor, Executive Chairman of Begbies Traynor, said: "The group has delivered double digit revenue and EBITDA growth, ahead of consensus expectations, marking its tenth successive year of profit growth."

The group will report final results for the year ended 30 April 2025 on 8 July 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.