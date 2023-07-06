Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) Price Target Decreased by 7.57% to 3.46

The average one-year price target for Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) has been revised to 3.46 / share. This is an decrease of 7.57% from the prior estimate of 3.74 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.12 to a high of 4.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.09% from the latest reported closing price of 3.03 / share.

Bega Cheese Maintains 3.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.26%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 8.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bega Cheese. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BGA is 0.03%, a decrease of 7.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.19% to 24,867K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,180K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,791K shares, representing an increase of 9.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BGA by 2.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,963K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,261K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,270K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGA by 15.07% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,973K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,686K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,683K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BGA by 10.47% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.