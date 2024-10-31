News & Insights

Beforepay Group Introduces New Personal Loan Product

October 31, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

Beforepay Group Limited (AU:B4P) has released an update.

Beforepay Group Limited has unveiled a new personal loan product, offering loans from $2,001 to $3,000 for up to three months, with plans for future expansions. The product complements their existing offerings and is supported by advanced data science and AI capabilities to assess credit risks. This launch marks a significant step in Beforepay’s mission to provide safe and affordable financial services in Australia.

